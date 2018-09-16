Asian, European Nations Seeking to Minimize Dependence on US Dollar – Kremlin

“All of a sudden, the country, which issues the US dollar, starts making steps which are shattering trust in this reserve currency. More and more countries, not only in the East but also in Europe, start mulling ways to minimize their dependence on the US dollar. They suddenly realize: A. it is possible, B. it should be done, and C. save yourself if you can, it should be done as soon as possible,” Peskov said.
The idea of a gradual switch to the use of national currencies in bilateral transactions has recently gained momentum in a number of countries in the light of US restrictions against Russia and Iran and subsequent secondary sanctions.
