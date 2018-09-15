Register
21:34 GMT +315 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Federal Reserve Building

    Federal Reserve Struggles to Maintain Control of Booming Economy

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / AgnosticPreachersKid / Federal Reserve Building
    Business
    Get short URL
    102

    Solid economic growth is driving discrepancies between US central bank interest rates and open-market borrowing costs, jeopardizing the Fed's control of the economy.

    Kristian Rouz — The US central bank is facing a major challenge to its policies, as interest rates on overnight transactions have increased above the Fed's 1.75-2.00 percent range.

    This development might pose a threat of the Federal Reserve gradually losing control of the money market.

    US overnight rates rose to 2.05 percent earlier this month, in line with the rising yields on one-month and three-month Treasury bonds. This happened due to investors pulling capital out of short-term debt in favor of lucrative opportunities in the rapidly growing Main Street economy.

    READ MORE: Federal Reserve Claims Victory Over US Unemployment as Policy Debate Intensifies

    The Fed's gradual normalization of monetary conditions — in the form of cautious rate hikes — might not be decisive enough to address the needs of a robust market. Investors expect Fed interest rates to go up at a quicker pace.

    However, central bankers say more hawkish rate hikes could suppress inflation and hurt economic growth.

    "This is a risk the Fed will strongly prefer to avoid," Zoltan Pozsar of Credit Suisse Group said. "Changes will soon be necessary to the framework to ensure that overnight rates continue to print within the target band."

    Among possible changes to the Fed's policies, Pozsar suggested several options. The Fed could start selling long-term US bonds to dampen their value and push longer-term yields up — which would effectively suppress short-term yields and contain the rise in overnight rates.

    Aworker checks aluminium bars on February 15, 2010 at the US aluminium company Alcoa's plant in Portovesme. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / MARIO LAPORTA
    Trump Tariffs Causing Scaled Pressure on US Enterprise - Federal Reserve
    Another option is cutting interest on excess reserves (IOER) of commercial banks, which would encourage lenders to invest the money instead of accumulating excess liquidity. This would lead to the IOER matching the overnight rate and keeping it under the upper range of the Fed's base borrowing costs.

    Pozsar also said the Fed could temporarily halt its balance-sheet reductions to bring overnight rates in line with base borrowing costs. The Fed holds more than $4 tln worth of securities, out of which $2.36 tln are US Treasury notes.

    The central bank's recent effort to sell these securities in the open market has pushed bond yields, natural interest rates, and overnight rates up — at a pace exceeding the Fed's pace of interest rate hikes.

    READ MORE: US Federal Reserve Expects Further Interest Rate Increases — Powell

    Yet another option for the Fed to deal with rate discrepancies, according to Pozsar, would be introducing an overnight repo facility. Such a move could be a necessity regardless of any other measures the Fed might take.

    It's "necessary to police the top of the Fed's overnight target range," Pozsar stressed.

    However, there is a simple solution as well — the Fed could just raise its base interest rates for a third time this year, to the gauge of 2.00-2.25. Overnight rates at their current level would fall into that range.

    A portrait of former President George Washington is seen behind the reflection on the New York Stock Exchange
    © AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
    Through a Glass Darkly: US Economic ‘Boom’ Only a Numbers Game - Report
    However, experts warn that overnight rates could exceed the Fed's new upper threshold quicker than the central bank is able to move its rates even higher.

    The Fed's upcoming policy meeting is slated for 25-26 September. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will assemble only three times before the yearend and many economists and the majority of Fed board members believe two of these meetings will produce rate hikes.

    "Based on what I see today, I think two more rate hikes could be appropriate" this year, Esther George, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, said.

    This would bring the Fed's benchmark rates up to 2.25-2.50 percent by the end of December.

    Earlier this year, the Fed attempted to curb the uncontrollable increase in overnight rates by cutting IOER. The move took place back in June and forced banks to ramp-up the supply of money in the market.

    READ MORE: Federal Reserve Helped US Top Banks to Avoid Stress Tests Failure — Reports

    However, lenders have only bought $10 bln worth of Treasury notes ever since — an amount, insufficient to contain the upward pressure on overnight borrowing costs.

    The IOER cut produced a temporary 0.05-percent decline in overnight rates, which "didn't do the trick and more cuts will be necessary," Pozsar said.

    The Federal Reserve could cut IOER once again before the yearend, experts suggest.

    But the Fed continues selling its holdings of US government bonds, whilst the Treasury Department is issuing new ones to keep the federal government running. These two factors are pushing the overnight rate up.

    In this light, it remains unclear whether an IOER cut, combined with the expected Fed rate hikes, would be enough to offset the influx of Treasury bills in the open market and reinforce the central bank's grip on the economy.

    Related:

    Federal Reserve Claims Victory Over US Unemployment as Policy Debate Intensifies
    Trump Tariffs Causing Scaled Pressure on US Enterprise - Federal Reserve
    Federal Reserve Officials Hint at Change in Methodology, Policy-Setting
    Federal Reserve Officials Heatedly Debate Policy Course After Trump’s Criticism
    Tags:
    economy, interest rates, Federal Reserve System, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vacation Problem Solved! World Tourism Org Names 10 Most Popular Destinations
    Vacation Problem Solved! World Tourism Org Names 10 Most Popular Destinations
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse