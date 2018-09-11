RDIF, China Shandong Hi-Speed Group to Invest in Russia Far East Highways

"The fund has already studied more than 100 potential projects, of which it is currently considering five in detail — in such areas as new materials, information protection technologies, virtual reality, the development of new generation industrial equipment, innovative oilfield services. The fund plans to announce the first deal by the end of the year," it said.
The RDIF also said that the leading companies of Russia and China will boost bilateral investment.
Moreover, RDIF announced Tuesday that it will invest in traffic infrastructure in Russia's Khabarovsk region jointly with Chinese Shandong Hi-Speed Group.
"We believe that the experience of the Chinese side in building and managing modern highways will help make our roads safer, more effective and comfortable," RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev said, as quoted by the RDIF statement.
Meanwhile, Russia's Vnesheconombank (VEB) first deputy chairman Nikolai Tsekhomsky told Sputnik Tuesday that the VEB will discuss potential projects with the China Development Bank (CDB) at the ongoing Eastern Economic Forum.
The official added that the VEB was planning to attract partners from South Korea, China and Japan to joint infrastructure projects in Russia.
The RDIF held its annual session of the Russian-Chinese business committee on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
