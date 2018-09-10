IT Companies Want to Remain on Russian Market Despite Sanctions - Official

Peskov indicated that since assuming his post in July he had already met with the representatives of such companies as Facebook, SAP and Microsoft.
He added that despite the fact that the Russian digital market was not really large, for some IT companies it might be critical.
Since 2014, Russia has been targeted by several rounds of the Western sanctions imposed on various pretexts, including the alleged interference in the Ukrainian conflict and meddling in the US election, which was never proved by concrete evidence.
READ MORE: US Tech Giants' Senate Hearing Disproves Russia Meddling Claims
The fourth EEF will be held on September 11-13 in Russia's Far East. The main event of the forum will be the plenary session "The Russian Far East: Creating a New Reality" with Russian President Vladimir Putin's participation.
All comments
Show new comments (0)