Cryptocurrency Emission, Circulation 'Can't Be Allowed Now' in Russia - Official

"The emission and circulation of cryptocurrency cannot be allowed now. This contradicts the state's basic function. The consistency is important. If we adopt a draft legislation on the principles of work with cryptocurrency at a general level, then we can discuss the implementation of those principles in ordinary life. But it is wrong to go the other way round," Peskov said ahead of the fourth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
Previous year, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev told reporters that the country's finance ministry had envisioned taxation of cryptocurrency mining as an entrepreneurial activity in the draft law on cryptocurrencies.
READ MORE: 'Digital Shekel': Israel Mulls Creation of Its Own National Cryptocurrency
The fourth EEF will be held on September 11-13 in Russia's Far East. The main event of the forum will be the plenary session "The Russian Far East: Creating a New Reality" with Russian President Vladimir Putin's participation.
All comments
Show new comments (0)