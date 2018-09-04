Trump in Call With Macri Reaffirms US Support for Argentina in Talks With IMF

"I have confidence in President Macri’s leadership, and I strongly encourage and support his engagement with the International Monetary Fund to strengthen Argentina’s monetary and fiscal policies to tackle the country’s current economic challenges," Trump said in a readout released by the White House.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde was set to meet with Argentine officials on Tuesday to discuss an economic rescue plan.
Last week, Argentina’s national currency sunk to a record low against the US dollar just as the country continues to fight soaring inflation.
