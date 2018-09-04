Trump in Call With Macri Reaffirms US Support for Argentina in Talks With IMF

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump during a phone conversation on Tuesday told Argentine President Mauricio Macri that the United States supports Argentina’s engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to deal with its financial crisis.

"I have confidence in President Macri’s leadership, and I strongly encourage and support his engagement with the International Monetary Fund to strengthen Argentina’s monetary and fiscal policies to tackle the country’s current economic challenges," Trump said in a readout released by the White House.

© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova Argentina Curbs Primary Fiscal Deficit in Line With IMF Assistance Program

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde was set to meet with Argentine officials on Tuesday to discuss an economic rescue plan.

READ MORE: Argentinians Protest US Facility Suspected of Being Military Base (VIDEO)

Last week, Argentina’s national currency sunk to a record low against the US dollar just as the country continues to fight soaring inflation.