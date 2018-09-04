Register
17:57 GMT +304 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An employee arrives at the Dutch bank ING in Amsterdam

    ING Fined $800 Million for Breaching Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing Act

    © AFP 2018 / TOUSSAINT KLUITERS / ANP
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Dutch multinational financial services firm ING Bank has vowed to do more to tackle money laundering,having already carried out an internal review of its procedures for identifying and tackling financial crime.

    Prosecutors have ordered ING Bank to pay over $800 million for a “structural infringement” of the Netherlands' Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act, failing to conduct the required due diligence to determine the source of clients’ funds.

    In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Dutch Public Prosecution Service said ING’s clients had been able to use the firm’s services for criminal activity “almost undisturbed” from 2010 to 2016.

    READ MORE: Ex-European Central Bank Chief Warns of Possible New Global Financial Crisis

    Brexit
    CC BY 2.0 / Free Images / Brexit - Remain Or Leave
    Britons in EU May Lose Access to UK Bank Accounts Under No-Deal Brexit - Reports
    Additionally, the prosecution service determined that ING should have identified certain clients were likely to be using the bank to launder the proceeds of crime, saying, "ING NL should have seen that certain cash flows that flowed through the bank accounts of ING NL's clients may have originated from crime. The bank has wrongly not taken sufficient action on this."

    The bank has been handed a €675 million fine and will pay back around €100m in fees from transactions likely to be “illegal or unethical.”

    An earlier internal review found shortcomings in numerous departments and record-keeping procedures, rendering it difficult to produce an audit trail for some clients’ transactions.

    The bank defended its staff, blaming the issues on “collective shortcomings” in senior management, and appropriately, executive board members will not be receiving cash or equity bonuses for this financial year.

    “As a bank we have the obligation to ensure that our operations meet the highest standards, especially where it comes to preventing criminals from misusing the financial system. Not meeting those standards is unacceptable and ING takes full responsibility,” ING CEO Ralph Hamers said.

    READ MORE: TSB Chief Paul Pester Steps Down as Company CEO, IT Problems Continue

    Related:

    Ex-European Central Bank Chief Warns of Possible New Global Financial Crisis
    Bank of America Blasted for Freezing Accounts, Demanding Citizenship Proof
    IDF Uses Tear Gas Against Palestinian Protesters in West Bank - Reports
    Iran Awaits EU Guarantees on Oil Sales, Bank Relations Amid US Sanctions
    Tags:
    money laundering, terror, financial crime, ING Bank, Ralph Hamers, Netherlands
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Magical Blue Eye of Siberia: Changing Seasons on Lake Baikal
    Magical Blue Eye of Siberia: Changing Seasons on Lake Baikal
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse