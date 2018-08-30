Register
August 2018
    Commuters heading into the City of London walk in the rain across London Bridge, in front of the Shard skyscraper, in central London on June 27, 2016.

    Panasonic to Move European Headquarters Out of UK as Brexit Concerns Grow

    Several multi-national corporations have moved their European headquarters outside of the UK ahead of Brexit, and many others are expected to follow suit, especially as the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit rises further.

    Japanese tech giant Panasonic will be transferring its European HQ away from London to Amsterdam in October over concerns that Brexit could complicate its corporation tax arrangement.

    Speaking to Nikkei Asian Review on Wednesday, Panasonic Europe CEO Laurent Abadie outlined their decision, explaining that Panasonic fears that Japan might designate Britain as a tax haven if it goes ahead with plans to further cut corporation tax to attract foreign businesses post-Brexit.

    READ MORE: 'Not the End of the World': PM May Claims UK Can Benefit From No-Deal Brexit

    This would result in a substantially higher domestic tax bill payable to Japan’s National Tax Agency (NTA).

    Other Japanese companies, including Nomura Holdings and Sumitomo Mitsui, have already voiced similar concerns and have explicitly said they will move their European HQs away from Britain ahead of the UK’s withdrawal from the bloc next March.

    Britain’s Foreign Minister, Jeremy Hunt said that a risk of a no deal Brexit is rising.
    © Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
    UK, EU May Fail to Finalize Brexit Deal by October Deadline - Brexit Secretary
    Moreover, Mr. Abadie said the firm’s senior management had been considering the move for some 15 months, not only because of the potential tax complication, but other Brexit-related concerns.

    Earlier this year, Unilever announced its decision to move shutter its UK HQ, though it insisted this decision was not taken in response to Brexit.

    Numerous financial services firms, including J.P. Morgan and Barclays’ investment banking division, have also scaled back their UK operations, transferring staff and key functions to mainland Europe.

    READ MORE: China Agrees to Discuss 'Top Notch' Free Trade Deal With UK

