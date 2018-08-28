Toyota to Invest $500Mln in Uber, Boost Joint Work on Driverless Cars

"Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) and Uber Technologies, Inc. (Uber) today announced that they have agreed to expand their collaboration with the aim of advancing and bringing to market autonomous ride-sharing as a mobility service at scale… Separately, Toyota is investing $500 million in Uber," Toyota said in a statement.
Each company will integrate their technologies into a Toyota autonomous vehicle that will be built for this purpose, based on Toyota's Sienna Minivan. The vehicle will be used on Uber network, the statement said.
"Pilot-scale deployments will begin on the Uber ride-sharing network in 2021," Toyota added.
The safety will be ensured separately by Uber's autonomous driving system and Toyota's Guardian system.
