UAE to Purchase Kalashnikov-Made Electric Cars and Motorcycles

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Kalashnikov Concern has signed a memorandum with Mawarid Holding on supplies of electric cars and motorcycles to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the company's press service told Sputnik.

"Russia's Kalashnikov Concern and Mawarid Holding, the UAE, have signed a memorandum of cooperation in the area of products for civilian use on the sidelines of the Army-2018 international defense industry forum. The agreement stipulates exports of electric transport means produced by the Kalashnikov Concern," the press service said.

On Thursday, the company told Sputnik that it was developing the technology of an electric supercar, which is expected to become a competitor of world leaders in this field, including Tesla.

The Russian concern has recently created several electric vehicles, including UV-4, intended for the civil market. Its power is up to 50 kW, and the maximum speed is 80 kilometers per hour. According to the recent statements, the future models of Kalashnikov electric cars will be able to move several times faster than the current models.