China Vows to Challenge US Import Tariffs at WTO

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing will lodge a protest with the World Trade Organization against the implementation of US tariffs on $16 billion worth of its goods, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said Thursday.

The latest round of sanctions came into being on Thursday. China had earlier warned it would respond in kind and hike tariffs on $16 billion of US imports.

"The US side, in disregard of other opinions, raised import tariffs on $16 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent sanctions on August 23. These actions are obviously in violation of WTO principles. China has lodged a stern protest and is forced to take countermeasures," it announced.

"To protect the mechanism of free trade and multilateralism, and our vested interests, the Chinese side will file a complaint with the WTO dispute settlement mechanism," the ministry added.

Previously, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce called the US decision to impose $16 billion worth of tariffs on Chinese goods "holding its domestic laws above international laws" and "very unreasonable."