China Vows to Challenge US Import Tariffs at WTO

The latest round of sanctions came into being on Thursday. China had earlier warned it would respond in kind and hike tariffs on $16 billion of US imports.
"To protect the mechanism of free trade and multilateralism, and our vested interests, the Chinese side will file a complaint with the WTO dispute settlement mechanism," the ministry added.
Previously, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce called the US decision to impose $16 billion worth of tariffs on Chinese goods "holding its domestic laws above international laws" and "very unreasonable."
