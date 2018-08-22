US to Impose Anti-Dumping Duties on Welded Pipe Imports From China, Turkey

"Today, the US Department of Commerce announced the affirmative preliminary determinations in the antidumping duty (AD) investigations of imports of large diameter welded pipe from Canada, China, Greece, India, [South] Korea, and Turkey," the release said on Tuesday.
In 2017, imports of large diameter welded pipe from Canada, China, Greece, India, South Korea and Turkey were valued at an estimated $179.9 million, $29.2 million, $10.7 million, $294.7 million, $150.9 million, and $57.3 million respectively, the Commerce Department said.
Final determinations will be announced on November 6 for China and India and January 3 for Canada, Greece, Korea, and Turkey, the release said. If Commerce makes affirmative final determinations of dumping and the US International Trade Commission (ITC) makes affirmative final injury determinations, Commerce will then issue antidumping duty (AD) orders.
