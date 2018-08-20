Turkey Files Complaint Against US Tariffs in WTO Amid Escalating Tensions

US-Turkish bilateral relations have deteriorated over Brunson's detention in Turkey in 2016. The pastor was since released from prison in late July and placed under house arrest.

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) said Monday that Turkey had filed a complaint against US metal tariffs.

"Turkey has requested WTO dispute consultations with the United States concerning additional import duties imposed by the United States on steel and aluminium products. The request was circulated to WTO members on 20 August," the release said.

Turkey and the United States have 60 days to find a solution through discussions otherwise Turkey can request adjudication by a panel.

Last week, Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan noted that Ankara will challenge Washington’s decision to double tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Turkey at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

© AP Photo / Presidency Press Service Erdogan: Attack on Turkish Economy is No Different From Attack on Flag

On August 10, US President Donald Trump authorized the doubling of steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey, up to 50 and 20 percent, respectively, which resulted in the Turkish lira falling to a new historic low.

On Wednesday, a Turkish court rejected Washington’s latest appeal for the release of the US pastor. Later the same day, Turkey increased tariffs on imports of some US products.