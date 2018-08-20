Turkey Files Complaint Against US Tariffs in WTO Amid Escalating Tensions

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) said Monday that Turkey had filed a complaint against US metal tariffs.
"Turkey has requested WTO dispute consultations with the United States concerning additional import duties imposed by the United States on steel and aluminium products. The request was circulated to WTO members on 20 August," the release said.
Turkey and the United States have 60 days to find a solution through discussions otherwise Turkey can request adjudication by a panel.
Last week, Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan noted that Ankara will challenge Washington’s decision to double tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Turkey at the World Trade Organization (WTO).
On Wednesday, a Turkish court rejected Washington’s latest appeal for the release of the US pastor. Later the same day, Turkey increased tariffs on imports of some US products.
