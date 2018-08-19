Turkey, Qatar Central Banks Sign Currency Swap Agreement - Reports

According to Reuters, the agreement signed by the heads of the two central banks, will establish a two-way currency exchange line and support the financial stability. Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said at a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier this week that his country would invest $15 billion in Turkey's economy.
However, Erdogan stressed Saturday that Ankara would not change its policy despite the foreign economic pressure.
US-Turkish bilateral relations have deteriorated over the imprisonment of US pastor Andrew Brunson, arrested in Turkey on suspicion of ties to the Gulen movement, which is accused of orchestrating the 2016 failed military coup in the country. The pastor was since released from prison in late July and placed under house arrest.
On Thursday, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the United States might take more action against Ankara if Turkey did not release Brunson soon.
