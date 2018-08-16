Russia's Holdings of US Treasury Bonds Remain Relatively Unchanged at $14.9Bln

In June, Russia held a total of $14.910 billion in US Treasury Bonds, according to the database posted on Wednesday. This represented a $5 million – or less than 1 percent – increase compared to May’s total of $14.905 billion.
In May, Russia sold a significant portion — $33.8 billion — of its US Treasury bonds and is no longer among the 33 biggest holders of such bonds, according to the Treasury. In April, Russia sold off $47.5 billion of such bonds.
In March, Russia also sold Treasury bonds in the amount of $1.6 billion. The biggest change occurred in February when Russia reduced its US Treasury bond portfolio by a massive $9.3 billion. By contrast, Russia in 2017 increased its Treasury bond holdings from almost $70 billion in March to more than $92 billion in December.
China remains the main holder of US Treasury bonds at $1.17 trillion. Japan is second with more than $1.03 trillion.
