CB: Russia Trades With EU in Dollars Below Average Comparing With All Partners

Russia's trade partner with the largest percentage of dollar-denominated payments to Russia is China with 79.2 percent, while Belarus settles the largest share of its payments to Russia in rubles, 79 percent.
In 2017, as many as 68.2 percent of payments to Russia on foreign trade contracts was in dollars, 15.6 percent in euros, 14.3 percent in rubles. At the same time, dollar settlements account for just 51.8 percent of total EU payments on foreign trade contracts with Russia, euro contracts 34 percent, and ruble contracts just 10.4 percent.
On Sunday, First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that the ministry did not rule out it might reject dollar in oil supplies settlements because of the inconsistent US policy that undermines the stability of the dollar, and transfer to other currencies, including the euro and the ruble.
