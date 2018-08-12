Register
15:47 GMT +312 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    One of the new British 10 pound notes is posed for photographs outside the Bank of England in the City of London.

    UK Economy Gains Momentum in Q2 Despite Slump in Manufacturing

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The UK economy accelerated in 2Q18, driven by upbeat consumer spending and a rebound in the construction sector; this comes despite ongoing doom and gloom in the manufacturing sector.

    Kristian Rouz — The British economy rebounded from the winter freeze in the second quarter of this year, as a tighter labor market and higher wages provided support to consumer spending. However, the UK's manufacturing sector found itself in dire straits due to a revaluation of the pound sterling, which crippled the international competitiveness of British exports.

    EU and Union flags fly above Parliament Square during a Unite for Europe march, in central London, Britain
    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Number of Jobs Grows in London Despite Negative Brexit Forecasts – UK Think Tank
    As Brexit draws nearer, the UK's economy is showing ever-prominent signs of firming, in defiance of skepticism of the anti-Brexit Remain camp. According to a recent report from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the British GDP rose 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter in Q2 compared to a 0.2-percent expansion in the previous quarter.

    The ONS report highlighted robust growth in the retail and construction sectors. The upbeat report came out roughly a week after the Bank of England (BOE) hiked its base borrowing costs by a quarter-percent to 0.75 percent — their highest rate since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009.

    "The economy picked up a little in the second quarter, with both retail sales and construction helped by the good weather and rebounding from the effects of the snow earlier in the year," Rob Kent-Smith of the ONS said. However, manufacturing continued to recede from its high point at the end of last year and underlying growth remained modest by historical standards."

    The drop in manufacturing is reflected in the UK's foreign trade figures as well. Britain's trade deficit widened to £5.5 bln compared to the first quarter, as exports dropped £3 bln into negative territory, while imports surged more than £2 bln.

    READ MORE: UK Chancellor Urges EU to Accept PM May's 'Fair & Sensible' Brexit Plan

    This comes as the British pound stands at $1.28. While slightly weaker than its pre-Brexit multi-year average of $1.41 — $1.60, this is still above its post-referendum low of $1.16. A stronger national currency tends to weigh on exports, and — in the UK's case this past quarter — the negative effect was passed on to industrial production.

    Business sentiment remained weaker than expected throughout the second quarter, despite a solid surge in domestic consumption. A stronger GDP is not always a reflection of a better overall economy, but some analysts say the strengthening US dollar could make up for the UK's erosion of competitiveness.
    Additionally, once the tumultuous Brexit process is done in March 2019, the British economy could get on track in a matter of months.

    "The level of business optimism remains stubbornly subdued by historical standards, largely reflecting widespread concerns relating to Brexit," Chris Williamson of IHS Markit said.

    Two unidentified young migrants get off a bus as they arrive at Lunar House, which houses the headquarters of UK Visas and Immigration, in Croydon, south London, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    UK Business Lobby Urges Government to Drop Net Migration Targets After Brexit
    At the same time, several household polls have shown many Britons are planning changes to their personal finance. Amid the BOE's tightening cycle, saving is becoming a more prudent strategy as compared to credit-fuelled spending — naturally, as credit costs are on the increase.

    Some say this might shatter the UK's economic growth heading into the third quarter. However, with unemployment at a multi-decade low, and given steadily rising wages, consumer sentiment has shown few if any, signs of wearing off.

    Experts at EY Item Club said they are expecting the British economy to expand by 1.3 percent for the entire 2018. Quarterly growth is set to remain flat at 0.4 percent through the yearend, the analysts said.

    "The risks to this forecast are skewed to the downside, given the heightened risk of a Brexit no deal, as well as global trade tensions and tariff measures," Howard Archer of EY Item Club said. "However, the growth and interest rate forecasts could be blown out of the water if the UK leaves the EU next March with no deal."

    READ MORE: Scholar on No-Deal Brexit Possibility: 'Most Dangerous Option UK Can Take'

    But Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said his department is working all-hands-on-deck minimizing the downside effects of the Brexit uncertainty on economic growth at home. Last week, the Chancellor traveled to the West Midlands to introduce a £780-million stimulus package for the UK's hi-tech industries.

    "We are working hard to build a stronger, fairer economy — dealing with the deficit, helping people find work, and cutting taxes for individuals and businesses," Chancellor Hammond stressed.

    The HM government is confident Britain will avoid a recession in the coming several quarters. While concerns over a possible ‘no deal' separation from the EU still linger, even the skeptics tend to agree that the worst case scenario for the UK is currently a sluggish pace of economic expansion, rather than a dramatic downturn.

    Related:

    UK to Pressure EU by Inking Deal Recognizing China as Market Economy - Professor
    China’s Waiting to See What the UK Can Get Out of Brexit – Economist
    UK Economy to Suffer More Than EU in Case of 'No Deal' Brexit - IMF
    Tags:
    manufacturing, Brexit, economy, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Flying High: Day-to-Day Life of Russia's Air Forces
    Flying High: Day-to-Day Life of Russia's Air Forces
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse