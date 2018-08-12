US Dollar Becoming Risky Instrument For Int'l Payments – Russian Minister

The minister did not rule out the possibility of using national currencies instead of the dollar in oil trade.
"I do not rule it out. We have significantly reduced our investment in US assets. In fact, the dollar, which is considered to be the international currency, becomes a risky tool for payments," he noted.
READ MORE: Ruble Falls to Multi-Month Lows Against Dollar, Euro Amid News of US Sanctions
Siluanov also pointed out that the government has no plans to shut American companies in Russia.
"Currently, we do not plan any restrictive measures or closures, for example, to close McDonald's, as these companies employ our citizens," he said.
Earlier in August, the Russian ruble sank to multi-month lows on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) after news about new US sanctions against Russia over the alleged poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, UK.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the lira's tumble a "currency plot" and announced Ankara's readiness to refuse dollars and euros in the country's trade with its partners.
