Sanctions Non-Conductive to Resolving Disputes - China on US Anti-Iran Penalties

"China has always believed that imposing sanctions on any occasion, or threats to impose them, cannot resolve disputes. Only dialogue and negotiations can solve the problem," Lu said.
He also stressed that Beijing had always opposed unilateral sanctions and extraterritorial jurisdiction.
READ MORE: Iraq to Stop Trading With Iran in US Dollars Due to Sanctions — Gov't Spokesman
READ MORE: Iranian FM Hints at EU Trade Guarantees in Face of US Sanctions
In May, US President Donald Trump announced that his country would exit the JCPOA, which stipulates the gradual lifting of the anti-Iran sanctions in exchange for Tehran maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program. In addition, Trump decided to reinstate economic restrictions against Iran and also secondary sanctions.
After the US withdrawal, other parties to the agreement — China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the European Union — have expressed their commitment to the accord.
READ MORE: 'Unreliable': Iran's Warns N Korean FM That US Can't Be Trusted
All comments
Show new comments (0)