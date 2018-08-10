China Warns US Agricultural Imports to Fall Sharply Amid Trade Row - Minister

Chinese imports of US agricultural products will fall sharply when Beijing introduces its retaliatory measures, Vice Agriculture Minister Han Jun stated, noting that it will not impact China's agriculture sector.
According to the minister China can satisfy its demand for oils and animal feed.
Commercial frictions between Beijing and Washington have been mounting since US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on steel and aluminum imports in March, triggering a wave of disputes with a number of key trade partners. China and the US have since been exchanging threats to impose further bilateral import duties.
