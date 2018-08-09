US Bankers Do Not Support Possibe Sanctions Against Russian State Debt - AmCham

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US bankers do not welcome Washington's possible sanctions against Russia's state debt, because new restrictions, if imposed, may harm the US interests, Alexis Rodzianko, the president and CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Russia, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The timing of new sanctions is not clear. If they concluded that the Skripals were poisoned by Russia now, then why did they order 62 [diplomats] out before they came to such a conclusion? It remains unclear, whether they have some new information or it is a stunt to defuse tensions around Senate's new [extensive sanctions] bill [blocking operations with Russia’s sovereign debt]," Rodzianko said in his interview on Thursday.

He went on saying that the ban on dual-use technology, possibly stipulated by the first wave of the latest sanctions, was nothing new.

READ MORE: Kremlin Rejects US Claims of Skripal Case Links, Calls Sanctions 'Unacceptable'

The AmCham CEO noted that the US bankers do not favor the idea of imposing sanctions on the Russian state debt, earlier expressed by the senators.

"We see debates; this was not the case with the [Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act] CAATSA. That is why there is hope that this law, if adopted, will be more of a more scoping nature, meaning that it will be emotional rather than legally binding," Rodzianko added.

© AP Photo / Matt Dunham UK Foreign Secretary Hunt Praises US for Announcing New Anti-Russia Sanctions

On Wednesday, Russia's Kommersant newspaper published the full text of a new US sanctions bill introduced in late July. The US senators specifically aim to block dollar-denominated transactions by Russian banks and US nationals' operations with the country's sovereign debt.

The news came amid the introduction of US sanctions against Moscow, triggered by the accusations of the March poisoning in the British city of Salisbury. Moscow has repeatedly denied allegations of involvement in the incident, also noting that neither Washington nor London have presented any evidence in order to substantiate their claims.