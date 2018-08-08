TurkStream's 2nd Leg to Become Operational by December 2019 – Turkish Minister

"The construction of the offshore portion of the first leg of TurkStream has been completed. Gazprom built it on its own. They covered a 930 kilometer [578 mile] route. Now, construction of the land portion is underway. Gazprom continues laying down the second leg of the offshore part [of the pipeline]. Gazprom has notified us of the date [it will become operational] — December 31, 2019," Donmez told A Haber TV Channel.
The second leg will transport gas to European countries through Turkey, and is scheduled for completion in 2019. Gazprom is considering options for extending the pipeline through Bulgaria and Serbia or through Greece and Italy.
