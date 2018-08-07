Washington Finalizes New Tariffs on $16Bln Worth of Chinese Imports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has finalized new tariffs on $16 billion worth of products imported from China, the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) today released a list of approximately $16 billion worth of imports from China that will be subject to a 25 percent additional tariff as part of the US response to China’s unfair trade practices related to the forced transfer of American technology and intellectual property," the release said.

US Customs and Border Protection will start collecting duties on the Chinese imports on August 23, it added.

Previously, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said that Trump had directed him to consider raising tariffs on Chinese goods to 25 percent.

Earlier, Beijing said that China would take necessary countermeasures to protects its legitimate rights and interests if Washington continues to raise tariffs on Chinese goods.