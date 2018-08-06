EU to Block US Anti-Iran Sanctions Starting August 7 to Defend Business - EC

Federica Mogherini and the foreign ministers of the UK, France, and Germany said in a statement that their counties would keep "effective financial channels" open with Iran, adding that they "deeply regret" that Washington had withdrawn from the Iranian Nuclear Deal and re-imposed sanctions of Tehran.
"This is why the European Union's updated Blocking Statute enters into force on 7 August to protect EU companies doing legitimate business with Iran from the impact of US extra-territorial sanctions."
