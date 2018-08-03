Register
19:20 GMT +303 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This picture taken on March 22, 2018 shows a man working in a filling station of Sinopec, China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, in Shanghai

    Chinese Company Suspends Buying US Oil Amid Trade War – Reports

    © AFP 2018 / Johannes EISELE
    Business
    Get short URL
    260

    The trade row between Beijing and Washington escalated in April when the US slapped 25- and 10-percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, respectively, from China. The Asian nation has hit back by slapping reciprocal tariffs on a number of US imports.

    Unipec, the trading arm of the state-run Chinese oil corporation Sinopec, has suspended crude oil imports from the US due to growing trade tensions between the two countries, Reuters cited sources familiar with the situation as saying Friday.

    It is still unclear how long the suspension will last, but according to one source, Unipec has not registered new orders for US oil supplies at least until October.

    READ MORE: 'Trade War' Is a Reality: French Finance Minister Urges US to Recall Tariffs

    The move comes as Chinese customers start to reduce purchases of US oil in order to avoid a possible import tariff that Beijing threatens to slap on Washington amid the escalating US-Chinese trade spat. 

    In late July, World Trade Organization (WTO) Director General Roberto Azevedo warned that the ongoing trade row between the US and China may eventually ride roughshod over the world economy.

    "The worst-case scenario for the global economy, for the consumer, for everyone on the surface of the Earth, is to have no rules, to have the law of the jungle. […] Investors are going to pull back, the economy is going to lose steam and over time millions of jobs will be lost," Azevedo stressed.

    READ MORE: China Betting on Trump's Defeat in 2020 Race Amid Trade War With US – Analyst

    The remarks came after US President Donald Trump accused China of staging a "vicious" attack on US farmers, referring to new tariffs that Beijing slapped on a number of American farm products, such as soy beans, corn, wheat, cotton, rice,  beef, pork, poultry, fish, dairy, nuts and vegetables.

    In an earlier round of tariffs announced in June and actualized on July 6, the US announced 25 percent duties on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods, to which Beijing China responded by imposing restrictions for the same amount of US imports.

    READ MORE: New Trade Pact: What Answer do Asian Economies Have to Trump's Tariff War?

    US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, arrive for a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, July 8, 2017
    © AP Photo / Saul Loeb
    How US-China Dispute May Turn Into Trade War With No End in Sight
    The US-Chinese trade spat was fueled by Washington introducing 25- and 10-percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, respectively, from China which responded by slapping reciprocal tariffs on a spate of US imports.

    When imposing import tariffs, Trump announced that the EU, Canada and Mexico, as well as a few other countries, would be granted exemptions from the restrictions, but revoked the statement after they refused to negotiate their policies with Washington.

    Related:

    Analyst Explains Why China Will Be 'Hurt' More Than US Amid Trade War
    Soros Buys Xiaomi Shares Amid Trade War Between US and China - Reports
    How Trump's Trade War is Accelerating EU-China Rapprochement
    US Aims to Drive Foreign Investments Out of China Through Trade War - Analysts
    Tags:
    oil imports, tariffs, suspension, tensions, economy, trade, Unipec, Sinopec, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 28 - August 3
    This Week in Pictures: July 28 - August 3
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse