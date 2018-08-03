China Threatens to Slap Tariffs on About $60Bln Import Items From US

Over the past weeks, Beijing and Washington have been engaged in a full-fledged commercial war, trading threats to impose further restrictions on each others' imports.

Chinese Commerce ministry has indicated its readiness to introduce various import tariffs on 5,207 US goods worth $60 billion.

According to the ministry's statement, when the new tariffs on US goods will be implemented depends on Washington's actions.

"On July 11, 2018, the US government announced plans to introduce 10 percent tariffs on Chinese products worth $200 billion. On August 2, the US Trade Representative said it plans to raise the tariffs rate to 25 percent… China is forced to respond to the US measures …The Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council has decided to charge tariffs of 25 percent, 20 percent, 10 percent and 5 percent on 5,207 types of US products worth $60 billion," the ministry's statement said.

Commercial tensions between Beijing and Washington have been mounting since US President Donald Trump announced steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports in March, triggering a wave of disputes with a number of key trade partners. China and the US have since been exchanging threats to impose further bilateral import duties.