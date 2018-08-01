Trump to Hold China Accountable for 'Unfair Trade Practices' - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House is set to announce a 25 percent tariff on $200 billion worth of goods imported from China, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a briefing on Wednesday.

"We will have an update later today, and there will be a call at 3:30 this afternoon to walk through the details of that update in regards to the question… about 10 to 25 [percent tariffs]," Sanders said.

She went on saying that Trump would continue to hold China accountable for its unfair trade practices and would not let up on the pressure until Beijing alters course. The president will not allow other countries to take advantage of the United States, Sanders said.

Washington is currently engaged in a tariff war with Beijing. Most recently, on July 6, the United States imposed 25 percent tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese goods, prompting reciprocal action from Beijing.