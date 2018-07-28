Twitter Stocks Plunge After Fake Account Purge

The price of a Twitter stock was at $34.13, which translated to a market capital loss of $6.6 billion, the Market Watch website estimated.
Meanwhile, earlier this week an exclusive report by Vice revealed that Twitter was limiting the ability of users to search for prominent Republicans. Twitter has denied that it engages in such practice, which is called shadow banning.
READ MORE: Trump Slams Twitter Over 'Shadow Banning' Prominent Republicans
The plunge comes despite Twitter’s strong growth in profits for three consecutive quarters, with a net income of $134 million. By comparison, Facebook recently saw its stocks drop 19 percent, which cost it over $100 billion in market value.
