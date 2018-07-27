Register
22:14 GMT +327 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Power lines

    Germany Defends Country's Major Power Provider From Chinese Investors

    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 23

    Amid increasing volume of takeover deals between German and Chinese companies, Germany authorities have sidelined a Chinese company aiming to buy a stake in a power distributor 50 Hertz for "security considerations." The announcement came a day after the German government reportedly vetoed a Chinese attempt to buy a German tool manufacturer.

    The German government has tasked the state-owned Bank for Reconstruction (Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau, KfW) to purchase a 20 percent stake in 50 Hertz, a major electricity provider 50, which builds, operate and supports power grids in the northeast part of the country.

    In February, it became known that the State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) was interested in buying a 20 percent stake owned by Australian investor IFM, which wanted to sell it then.

    The remaining 80 percent is owned by Belgian group Elia, which the German government already urged to take over another 20 percent package from IFM at the beginning of the year. Now Elia, which has a “right of first refusal,” has bought the remaining stake to immediately resell it to the German state bank.

    The official statement of the German ministries of economy and finance said that the purchase was stipulated with "considerations of security policy." According to the officials, the government has a "strong interest to protect critical energy infrastructure," officials said in a statement. However, it also notes that KfW would resell the shares in the future, referring to the purchase as a "bridge solution.”

    READ MORE: Bavaria Wants to Keep Chinese Investors Away From German Companies — Report

    50 Hertz, with about 1,000 employees, is one of four power distributors operating in Germany. It’s worth $2.1 billion, according to its financials. Its turnover last year equaled $262.6 million.

    The announcement about the 50 Hertz deal came just a day after the German government suggested vetoing the sale of a German tool manufacturer, Leifeld Metal Spinning, to a Chinese suitor for the first time, according to The Wall Street Journal. The formal decision is to be accepted during a cabinet meeting on August 1.  An unnamed official told the newspaper that the government concluded that the takeover would pose a “risk to public order and safety” and it wanted to keep the entity’s expertise in the field of rocket and nuclear technology in Germany.

    The first step was taken last year as Germany tightened its existing regulations, enabling the authorities to block deals with foreign investors in “critical infrastructure” concerning acquisition stakes exceeding 25 percent. It also expanded the period during which the authorities can examine a takeover.

    According to the German Ministry of Economic Affairs, the current volume of takeover deals between German and Chinese companies amounts to $14 billion. In 2015, this figure reached only $530 million. 

    With China's activity on the German market being higher than ever, the head of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Hans-Georg Maaßen, expressed serious concerns about this trend in the spring.

    According to Maaßen, along with the positive effect of investments, one should always bear in mind that every Chinese enterprise is obliged to cooperate with Chinese intelligence, which may, in turn, lead to sensitive data leaks.

    Related:

    Germany's BMW Issues Warning to Beijing Amid US-China Trade Row
    Germany's Intelligence Alarmed at Takeovers by Chinese Firms
    Why Does German Intelligence Feel Threatened by Chinese Businesses?
    Bavaria Wants to Keep Chinese Investors Away From German Companies - Report
    China Says German Stance on Cybersecurity 'Not Constructive'
    'Panda Diplomacy': What Are the Prospects for Chinese-German Relations?
    Tags:
    takeover, Chinese investments, electricity grid, power lines, power, investors, security, Germany, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 21 - 27
    Teach a Lesson
    ABC for President
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse