US, UK Have Chance to Negotiate Modern Free Trade Agreement - Secretary Fox

"It is our two nations that have the opportunity now to negotiate a trail blazing, modern, free trade agreement," Fox said at a Heritage Foundation event in Washington, DC.
US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said last month after a meeting with Fox that the United States is prepared to sign a new bilateral trade agreement with the United Kingdom as soon as possible after the country’s exit from the European Union is complete.
The Brexit negotiations are due to be completed by the end of March 2019.
