Register
20:43 GMT +324 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Workers look at a drilling rig at a well pad of the Rosneft-owned Prirazlomnoye oil field outside the West Siberian city of Nefteyugansk, Russia, August 4, 2016

    Just Business: Why US Energy Giants Are Opposing Anti-Russia Sanctions

    © REUTERS / Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Instead of hitting Russia's energy sector, Washington's sanctions imposed on Moscow since 2014 have finally backfired on major US oil and gas companies, depriving them of lucrative opportunities and forcing them out of Russia.

    While Russia is boosting oil output following a decision by OPEC and non-OPEC producers to ease extraction cuts, US petroleum companies are reaping the bitter fruits of Washington's anti-Russian sanctions.

    After the imposition of sanctions against Moscow over Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014 and their subsequent extension under the pretext of Russia's alleged meddling in the US 2016 presidential election, major American oil companies were forced to withdraw from the country's energy projects.

    Thus, in March 2018, Exxon Mobil signaled that it would quit some joint ventures with Russia's Rosneft, including exploration works in the Kara Sea, above the Arctic Circle.

    Khaled al Otaiby, an official of the Saudi oil company Aramco watches progress at a rig at the al-Howta oil field.
    © AP Photo / JOHN MOORE
    Saudi Arabia Faces Problems Selling Extra Oil After Deal With US - Reports
    Last year, the company voiced its discontent with the restrictions, referring to the fact that Royal Dutch Shell and BP had gained a competitive advantage over their American counterparts and jumped at the opportunity to fill their niche in Russia.

    On July 3, 2017, The Wall Street Journal noted that Exxon Mobil and "other energy companies" argued that the extension of sanctions "could shut down oil and gas projects around the world that involve Russian partners."

    The same month, the US Treasury fined Exxon Mobil $2 million for the alleged violation of anti-Russia sanctions in May 2014. The move was dubbed "unfair" by the US oil corporation.

    However, Exxon Mobil's troubles did not end there, as Rosneft has reportedly filed a 26.7 billion ruble ($425.3 million) suit against Exxon Neftegaz Ltd., the operator of the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project — the American company's only Russia-based venture not affected by the US sanctions. Rosneft is accusing the participants of the endeavor of "unjust enrichment and interest gained by using other people's money" between July 10, 2015, and May 31, 2018.

    DETER Act and US Energy Giants

    Meanwhile, American lawmakers are seemingly not going to make it easier for US energy giants: Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) is pushing ahead with his bipartisan Defending Elections from Threats by Establishing Redlines (DETER) Act.

    Under the bill, the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) would inform Congress on whether any foreign government has meddled in a vote within one month after every federal election. In case Russia "interferes" in the election process, "the bill mandates a set of severe sanctions that must be implemented within ten days of the DNI's determination."

    Citing two Senate aides, Reuters reported that lobbyists representing oil and gas corporations with interests in Russia are opposing the legislation. Similarly, the US-Russia Chamber of Commerce, which includes Shell, Exxon Mobil and Chevron, is signaling its growing concerns about the potential anti-Russian measures.

    US Sanctions Failed to Hit Russian Energy Sector

    An Oka jackup floating drilling rig prospecting a shelf oil and gas field in the Sea of Okhotsk, Russian Far East
    © Sputnik / V. Nemirovskiy
    Sanctions Policy May Lead to Record High Oil Prices, Commodity 'Super-Cycles' - Rosneft CEO
    As of yet, the US sanctions have failed to deal a blow to Russia's energy industry. Although Washington's restrictions are preventing Russian oil giants from purchasing drilling equipment from US producers, Moscow's European partners have all the necessary technologies to proceed with the exploration and development of Russia's vast energy reserves.

    Thus, Italy's ENI is continuing to drill wells in the Black Sea together with Rosneft, while the French Total is working on Russia's Yamal liquefied natural gas project. Total holds a 20 percent direct interest in the endeavor. In January 2018, the shareholder purchased the first batch of liquefied hydrocarbons from Yamal LNG.

    After the protracted period of slump between 2014 and 2016, oil prices have largely recovered, prompting Russia to step up its crude output. In the first week of June, Russia's oil production reached 11.1 million barrels per day (bpd), while in early July, the country's oil output amounted to 11.193 bpd.

    According to Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, Russia is going bolster its crude production by around 200,000 bpd in the second half of 2018. The decision to increase crude production was taken by a consortium of OPEC and non-OPEC countries after their previous attempts to balance the global energy market through oil-supply cuts had proven effective.

    Related:

    Eni CEO Debunks Rumors Exiting Joint Rosneft Ventures Over Sanctions
    Rosneft, Nigeria's Oranto Petroleum Agree on Potential Cooperation in Africa
    Sanctions Policy May Lead to Record High Oil Prices - Rosneft CEO
    Iran to Respond Reciprocally If US Tries to Block Its Oil Exports - Tehran
    Iran Will Close Strait of Hormuz if Country's Oil Shipments Threatened – Army
    Tags:
    oil output cuts, oil, oil output, anti-Russian sanctions, OPEC, Rosneft, US Treasury Department, Chevron, Shell, ExxonMobil, Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, United States, Russia, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse