Register
20:00 GMT +324 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, launches the party's election manifesto at Bradford University, May 16, 2017.

    Jeremy Corbyn Slams UK Government's Industrial Policy, Reliance on Imports

    © REUTERS / Darren Staples
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The prospect of a hard Brexit has raised concerns over price inflation hitting British consumers, especially on goods imported from the European Union.

     

    Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn criticized the UK government’s industrial policy on Tuesday, claiming the Tory government hasn’t done enough to decrease Britain’s reliance on imported goods, including essentials.

    Addressing EEF representatives at an event in Birmingham today, Corbyn said a future Labour government would put an end to the “racket” of public sector outsourcing, and would aim for the UK to “build things here that for too long have been built abroad."

    READ MORE: EU May Hit Back if UK Drops Food Safety Checks in No-Deal Brexit – Report

    "For the last 40 years… we've been told that it's good — advanced even — for our country to manufacture less and less and rely instead on cheap labor abroad to produce imports, while we focus on the City of London and the finance sector,” the Labour leader said.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) welcomes British Prime Minister Theresa May as she arrives for a meeting of the US President with European leaders on November 18, 2016 at the Chancellery in Berlin
    © AFP 2018 / John MACDOUGALL
    Germany Reaps Record Export Growth, While Brexit-Bound Britain Trails Behind
    He also said the manufacturing sector wasn’t receiving enough state support, costing the economy jobs and opportunities for expansion.

    Regarding Brexit negotiations and the ongoing intra-government crisis, Corbyn said UK Prime Minister Theresa May should reconsider exploring a customs union arrangement with the EU and said the decision should be a matter of “practical common sense.”

    Moreover, Corbyn warned that a “botched Brexit will sell our manufacturers short with the fantasy of a free trading buccaneering future, which in reality would be a nightmare of our public services sold to multinational companies and our country in hock to Donald Trump.”

    Tory Robert Jenrick, who serves as the exchequer secretary to the Treasury, rebuffed Corbyn’s pledge to bolster Britain’s manufacturing sector, describing his comments as laughable.

    “This is laughable coming from the Labour Party who oversaw millions of jobs lost and a record decline in manufacturing,” MP Robert Jenrick said.

    READ MORE: Banks Should Prepare for a 'Hard Brexit' – UK Financial Regulator

     

    Related:

    Terrorists Could Be Freed Due to 'Catastrophic' Brexit Deal – Committee
    US Imposing Tariffs on UK in Post Brexit Situation 'Improbable', Professor Says
    Investment Firm Part-Owned by Pro-Brexit Rees-Mogg Launches Fund ... in Ireland
    Tags:
    imports, trade, Brexit, Labour party, European Union, Robert Jenrick, Jeremy Corbyn, Theresa May, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse