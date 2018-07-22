Register
01:14 GMT +323 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Investors look at screens showing stock market movements at a securities company in Beijing on July 28, 2015

    G20 Finance Ministers Warn of 'Heightened Trade and Geopolitical Tensions'

    © AFP 2018 / FRED DUFOUR
    Business
    Get short URL
    110

    Finance ministers from the world's largest economies warned in a final communique on Sunday that geopolitical tensions risk derailing global economic growth as two days of meetings came to a close.

    The final communique stressed that global economic growth was steady and the unemployment rate was at a decade low; however, the finance ministers emphasized that growth was becoming less synchronized among major economies.

    "These include rising financial vulnerabilities, heightened trade and geopolitical tensions, global imbalances, inequality and structurally weak growth, particularly in some advanced economies," the communique said, as quoted by Reuters. "We … recognise the need to step up dialogue and actions to mitigate risks and enhance confidence," the document said. "We are working to strengthen the contribution of trade to our economies."

    Notably, the final statement did not mention the United States, which is at the epicenter of multiple trade rows.

    U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a rally in support of South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster in West Columbia, South Carolina, U.S., June 25, 2018
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Trump: I'm Ready to Put Tariffs on $500 Bln in Chinese Imported Goods
    The G20 ministerial meeting in Buenos Aires came amid an escalation in the trade dispute between Washington and Beijing, the world's largest economies, which have imposed tariffs on $34 billion in each other's goods, Reuters reported. US President Donald Trump threatened in a CNBC interview on Friday to impose tariffs on all $500 billion of Chinese exports to the United States unless Beijing agrees to major structural changes to its technology transfer, industrial subsidy and joint venture policies.

    Meanwhile, the G20 final communique also stressed that emerging market economies were now better prepared to adjust external shocks but still faced challenges because of market volatility and reversals of capital flows, Reuters reported.

    IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Saturday on the sidelines of G20 ministerial meeting that the recent series of US trade tariffs might reduce the world's gross domestic product by 0.5 percent in the worst-case scenario.

    "It certainly indicates the impact that it could have on GDP, which in the worst-case scenario… is in the range of 0.5 percent of GDP on a global basis," Lagarde said.

    French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire gives a press conference at Bercy Economy ministry in Paris (File)
    © AP Photo / Kamil Zihnioglu
    'Trade War' Is a Reality: French Finance Minister Urges US to Recall Tariffs
    Since March, Trump has unveiled a series of new protectionist tariffs, including tariffs on aluminum and steel imports, as well as duties on billions of dollars worth of imports from China.

    During his presidential campaign, Trump promised to change the country’s trade policies by resorting to protectionism. After his inauguration, Trump started to fulfill his promises, which, in addition to the tariffs, included withdrawing the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

    Related:

    France Rejects Trade Negotiations With US While Metals Tariffs In Place
    'Trade War' Is a Reality: French Finance Minister Urges US to Recall Tariffs
    Trump: I'm Ready to Put Tariffs on $500 Bln in Chinese Imported Goods
    EU Warns It Will Retaliate if US Imposes Auto Tariffs
    Will Ivanka Teach Trump? Tariffs Add up to a Lose-Lose Situation for China, US
    Tags:
    trade war, risks, tariffs, growth, economy, G20 summit, Argentina
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse