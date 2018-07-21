Ronaldo Leaves €20,000 in Tips on Vacation in Greece Before Joining Juventus

While Ronaldo is getting settled in Italy’s Turin, it has emerged he was extremely generous on vacation, expressing his gratitude to a Greek resort for hiding him from nosy reporters.

Cristiano Ronaldo rewarded hotel staffers with an impressive tip of €20,000 as his Greek beach holiday in the company of girlfriend Georgina drew to a close.

According to the Greek online sports magazine Sportime.gr, the ten employees, tasked with “providing services to Ronaldo’s family and keeping them away from the paparazzi, each received €2,000.”

Royal Methoni villa’s sand dunes kept his family away from prying eyes for 10 restful days right after his national team ended their World Cup title quest.

While on vacation, Ronaldo shared snap shots on Instagram of him raising a glass as well as sitting in a company of his closest friends and posing romantically together with his girlfriend.

Last week saw a deal clinched between Real Madrid and Italian Juventus for Ronaldo’s historic transfer, with the latter offering the most marketable player to date £26 million a year. The deal is considered to be a Serie A record for a total of $116 million, as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner signed up to play for the next four years for the legendary Italian team.

After leaving Greece, he flew directly to Italy, which greeted him most heartily with loads of souvenir products and local businesses eagerly taking advantage of Ronaldo’s cult status by launching such products in his honor as ice-cream and a pizza that go by the name CR7.

