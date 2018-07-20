Register
23:40 GMT +320 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A security guard stands at the entrance to Airbus' wing assembly plant at Broughton, near Chester, Britain, June 22, 2018

    Airbus, Rolls Royce Move to Stockpile Parts Amid No-Deal Brexit Fears – Reports

    © REUTERS / Phil Noble
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The ongoing divorce between the EU and the United Kingdom continues to send ripples across the business world as companies operating in Britain rush to enact various contingency plans in order to help mitigate the negative consequences of this process.

    Aircraft manufacturer Airbus has started stockpiling parts in preparation for the impending Brexit and possible border delays it may cause, with engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce set to follow suit.

    According to Bloomberg, Airbus CEO Tom Enders said at the Farnborough International Airshow on Wednesday that "the company needs to create an inventory buffer to insure against any shortages," while Rolls-Royce CEO Warren East needs to decide by the end of the year whether to build up its own supply of parts.

    EU summit in Brussels
    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitskiy
    Banks Should Prepare for a 'Hard Brexit' – UK Financial Regulator
    The aircraft and engine manufacturing process requires the delivery of requisite components to factories "on a just-in-time basis," The Daily Express explains, and a possible no-deal or disorderly Brexit may disrupt the flow of said components across the border between the EU and the UK, as well as "prevent European regulatory approval for aerospace products."

    David Stewart, aerospace partner at consultancy firm Oliver Wyman, noted, however, that “there's a limit to how much they [big companies] can do in terms of digging down.”

    "There's a small company that does this piece of bearing, clip, pump. You can't go and check every one of those single companies to see how well prepared they are," he remarked.

    READ MORE: US-China Trade War Causes Airbus to Conceal Clients’ Identity — Reports

    Earlier, Airbus also announced that the company, which employs some 15,000 people in Britain, would invest elsewhere if the UK leaves the EU in 2019 without a deal.

    Britain's exit from the EU is slated for March 29, 2019. A transition period, which will see the UK remain in the single market and customs union, is due to last until the end of 2020.

    Related:

    European Commission Calls on EU Citizens, Businesses to Get Prepared for Brexit
    Hard Brexit May Lead to Increased UK Sales of Arms to ‘Oppressive’ Gov'ts - NGO
    UK Economy to Suffer More Than EU in Case of 'No Deal' Brexit - IMF
    Tags:
    stockpile, parts, preparations, manufacturing, Rolls-Royce, Airbus, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 14-20
    This Week in Pictures: July 14-20
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse