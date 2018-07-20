Register
    Malta-flagged Iranian crude oil supertanker Delvar is seen anchored off Singapore in this March 1, 2012. File photo

    Germany: Up to India to Go Ahead With Iranian Oil Imports Amid US Sanctions

    © REUTERS / Tim Chong/Files
    Earlier, Iran pledged to secure its oil supplies to India amid Washington's attempts to prevent third countries from trading with Tehran.

    Speaking to Indian TV, the German minister of state for international affairs, Neils Annen, voiced hope that India would continue to purchase Iranian oil in the face of the US's looming sanctions against Tehran.

    "It will be India's sovereign decision. I am not a salesman for Iran but I have an impression that India is willing to continue buying oil from Iran and this will be a very important statement," Annen stressed.

    READ MORE: Iran to Sell as Much Oil as It Can Despite US Economic War — Vice President

    He also described the US's drive to pressurize its allies to comply with anti-Iranian sanctions as "irritating, to put it mildly."

    The statement came after the Iranian Embassy signaled the Islamic Republic's willingness "to do its best to ensure the security of [its] oil supply to India."

    The embassy also vowed to offer "flexible measures" in order to boost bilateral trade with Iran, which "has always been a reliable energy partner for India."

    READ MORE: If Iran Can't Sell Oil, No Country Will Export It From Persian Gulf — Professor

    At the same time, Tehran stressed last week that it would suspend all privileges extended to New Delhi in bilateral trade, including payments in rupees, if the Indian government cuts back on oil imports from Iran after the US sanctions are introduced in early November 4.

    Earlier this week, Tehran stressed that it would suspend all privileges extended to New Delhi in bilateral trade, including payments in rupees, if the Indian government cuts back on oil imports from Iran after the US sanctions kick in on November 4.

    READ MORE: US to Consider Relief From Iran Oil Sanctions for 'Handful' of Countries — Pompeo

    India's minister of petroleum and natural gas, Dharmendra Pradhan, stated that the Indian government would make a decision before the implementation of the US sanctions against Tehran on November 4.

    In this Wednesday, June 8, 2011 file photo, sun sets behind an oil pump in the desert oil fields of Sakhir, Bahrain
    © AP Photo / Hasan Jamali, File
    OPEC Not Happy at Following American Line to Cut Off Iran’s Oil Exports - Journo
    On May 8, US President Donald Trump announced that his country would exit the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). In addition, Trump decided to reinstate previously lifted sanctions on Iran, including secondary ones, which also target other countries for doing business with the Islamic Republic.

    According to the US Treasury Department, following a wind-down period, three different rounds of sanctions will be imposed on Iran in the coming months. They are scheduled for August 6, November 4 and November 5, respectively.

    Other signatories to the JCPOA, including Russia, China, Germany, Britain, and France have refused to exit from the deal and introduce sanctions against Iran.

    oil, allies, decision, security, sanctions, Neils Annen, India, Germany, Iran, United States
