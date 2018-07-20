Germany: Up to India to Go Ahead With Iranian Oil Imports Amid US Sanctions

Earlier, Iran pledged to secure its oil supplies to India amid Washington's attempts to prevent third countries from trading with Tehran.

Speaking to Indian TV, the German minister of state for international affairs, Neils Annen, voiced hope that India would continue to purchase Iranian oil in the face of the US's looming sanctions against Tehran.

"It will be India's sovereign decision. I am not a salesman for Iran but I have an impression that India is willing to continue buying oil from Iran and this will be a very important statement," Annen stressed.

He also described the US's drive to pressurize its allies to comply with anti-Iranian sanctions as "irritating, to put it mildly."

The statement came after the Iranian Embassy signaled the Islamic Republic's willingness "to do its best to ensure the security of [its] oil supply to India."

The embassy also vowed to offer "flexible measures" in order to boost bilateral trade with Iran, which "has always been a reliable energy partner for India."

At the same time, Tehran stressed last week that it would suspend all privileges extended to New Delhi in bilateral trade, including payments in rupees, if the Indian government cuts back on oil imports from Iran after the US sanctions are introduced in early November 4.

India's minister of petroleum and natural gas, Dharmendra Pradhan, stated that the Indian government would make a decision before the implementation of the US sanctions against Tehran on November 4.

OPEC Not Happy at Following American Line to Cut Off Iran's Oil Exports - Journo

On May 8, US President Donald Trump announced that his country would exit the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). In addition, Trump decided to reinstate previously lifted sanctions on Iran, including secondary ones, which also target other countries for doing business with the Islamic Republic.

According to the US Treasury Department, following a wind-down period, three different rounds of sanctions will be imposed on Iran in the coming months. They are scheduled for August 6, November 4 and November 5, respectively.

Other signatories to the JCPOA, including Russia, China, Germany, Britain, and France have refused to exit from the deal and introduce sanctions against Iran.