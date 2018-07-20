Register
18:34 GMT +320 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A logo of Banque Privee Edmond de Rothschild is seen on the bank building before a news conference for the group's 2010 results, in Geneva March 31, 2011

    Rothschild Bank Caught in Money Laundering Scandal by Swiss Regulator

    © REUTERS / Denis Balibouse
    Business
    Get short URL
    151

    Authorities have accused Rothschild Bank AG and its subsidiary Rothschild Trust AG of not only failing to reveal the source of the assets of dubious customers but also of expanding their business dealings with them.

    Switzerland's Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) has concluded an investigation into suspected money laundering operations involving Rothschild Bank and Malaysian state investment fund 1MDB. The regulator concluded that Rothschild Bank was in "serious breach" of "due diligence, reporting and documentation requirements." 

    The case involving the Rothschild Bank was one of seven enforcement proceedings launched by the FINMA against 1MDB amid suspicions of a serious breach of Swiss banking laws. 

    In the case of Rothschild, the FINMA accused the bank of not only establishing business dealings with dubious customers suspected of money laundering activities, but "considerably expand[ing]" their business dealings with them and reporting suspicions "only after a substantial delay," thereby breaching the bank's reporting requirements. Rothschild Bank AG was also said to have "failed to adequately document" high-risk transactions.

    The US Treasury Department
    CC BY 2.0 / Roman Boed / The US Treasury Department
    Russia Dropped at Least One Third of US Treasury Bonds in May - US Treasury
    The regulator has appointed an audit agent to oversee an internal overhaul of the bank's business practices. A Rothschild spokesperson told Reuters that the bank regretted the breaches and said that it was "constantly" strengthening its procedures "to identify and combat the increasingly sophisticated financial crime faced in the industry."

    1MBD became the center of a financial scandal involving billions of dollars in 2011 after authorities started an investigation into alleged illegal practices. The FBI joined the case in 2015, with investigators from Hong Kong, Singapore, Luxembourg, the UAE, the Seychelles and Australia also involved. The 1MBD scandal saw vast sums of money siphoned from Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund into the hands of corrupt officials. The scandal led to the arrest of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak earlier this year. Najib was charged with criminal breach of trust and abuse of funds in connection with the affair.

    Switzerland's attorney general is engaged in a criminal probe of two other Swiss banks, as well as six individuals. Several other banks have been reprimanded.

    Related:

    Why Rothschild is Shifting From US Dollars to Gold, 'Other Currencies'
    Poroshenko Hands Over Roshen Share to Rothschild Under Trust Deal
    Tags:
    money laundering, regulators, banking, Financial Market Supervisory Authority, Rothschild Bank AG, world, Malaysia, Switzerland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 14-20
    This Week in Pictures: July 14-20
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse