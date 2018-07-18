Google Vows to Appeal EU’s Record $5Bln Fine in Android Case

The European Commission has decided to fine Google for 4.34 billion euro ($5.04 billion) over "illegal restrictions on the use of Android," European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager said Wednesday.

Google said Wednesday that it would appeal the EU Commission's fine of $5 billion over illegal restrictions on use of Android.

"Fine of 4,34 bn euro to @Google for 3 types of illegal restrictions on the use of Android. In this way it has cemented the dominance of its search engine. Denying rivals a chance to innovate and compete on the merits. It's illegal under EU antitrust rules. @Google now has to stop it," Vestager tweeted.

The commission ordered Google to end the illegal conduct within 90 days or it would face additional penalties of up to 5 percent of its average daily turnover.

​The commission also dismissed Google's arguments, saying that Apple was a competitor to Android devices that had not sufficiently constrained Google.