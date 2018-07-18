Google Vows to Appeal EU’s Record $5Bln Fine in Android Case

Google said Wednesday that it would appeal the EU Commission's fine of $5 billion over illegal restrictions on use of Android.
"Fine of 4,34 bn euro to @Google for 3 types of illegal restrictions on the use of Android. In this way it has cemented the dominance of its search engine. Denying rivals a chance to innovate and compete on the merits. It's illegal under EU antitrust rules. @Google now has to stop it," Vestager tweeted.
.@Android has created more choice for everyone, not less. #AndroidWorks pic.twitter.com/FAWpvnpj2G— Google Europe (@googleeurope) July 18, 2018
The commission also dismissed Google's arguments, saying that Apple was a competitor to Android devices that had not sufficiently constrained Google.
