Biggest 'Confidence Killer' for World Economy: Beijing on US-Led Trade War

"Day by day, the ever-growing trade war has become the biggest 'confidence killer' for the global economy," Hua said at a regular press briefing.
According to the diplomat, trade war based on the internal political interests of one country is "a typical example of unilateralism and thinking based on a 'zero-sum' game, a complete deviation from international norms and global governance, established after the end of World War II."
Washington has also threatened 10-percent tariffs on further $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, with Beijing promising to fight back if such measures were applied.
