Biggest 'Confidence Killer' for World Economy: Beijing on US-Led Trade War

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Trade war based on the policy of unilateralism and internal political interests of one country has become the biggest "confidence killer" for the global economy, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Wednesday.

"Day by day, the ever-growing trade war has become the biggest 'confidence killer' for the global economy," Hua said at a regular press briefing.

According to the diplomat, trade war based on the internal political interests of one country is "a typical example of unilateralism and thinking based on a 'zero-sum' game, a complete deviation from international norms and global governance, established after the end of World War II."

Earlier in July, the United States slapped 25 percent tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese goods, prompting reciprocal action from Beijing.

Washington has also threatened 10-percent tariffs on further $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, with Beijing promising to fight back if such measures were applied.