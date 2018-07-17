Register
19:24 GMT +317 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The Boeing 747-8 (pictured) will fill the vacuum left by the demise of the Antonov aircraft company

    Boeing Signs $12 Bln Deal to Sell Giant Cargo Planes to Russian Freight Firms

    © AP Photo /
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 01

    A Russian company, which specializes in transporting enormous items such as military and oilfield equipment, has signed a deal to buy $12 billion worth of cargo planes from Boeing. The planes will replace Volga-Dnepr Group's aging fleet of Antonov aircraft.

    The deal, announced at the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow in Britain, includes an order for five Boeing 747-8 Freighters — worth US$2 billion and a letter of intent to acquire 29 Boeing 777 Freighters, worth US$9.8 billion.

    Volga-Dnepr Group and its UK-based subsidiary CargoLogic Holding also signed a package of agreements with Boeing for crew management and future development.

    "This is a very significant day in our company's history. With this package of agreements, we will grow our business with the unique and unmatched 747-8 Freighter and open new market opportunities with the 777 Freighter, the world's longest range twin-engine cargo jet," said Alexey Isaykin, President of Volga-Dnepr Group and Chairman of CargoLogicHolding.

    AN-124-100 Ruslan of Volga-Dnepr company. File photo
    © Sputnik / Alexei Kudenko
    AN-124-100 "Ruslan" of Volga-Dnepr company. File photo

    "We will work with Boeing to develop new freighter solutions that will help us continue to serve the unique and fast-changing requirements of our global customers."

    Volga-Dnepr Group is known for its fleet of huge Antonov An-124 Ruslan planes, but the Ukraine-based company, who date back to the Soviet Union, have closed down production and forced Russian companies to look elsewhere.

    The entire nose cone of the Boeing 747-8 lifts up, like the Antonov, allowing large and bulky items to be loaded quickly and without danger of being damaged.

    "We are true believers in the 747-8 Freighter, it is a very special airplane. We fly it every day and we understand why operators around the world want more of them," said Mr. Isaykin.

    The air freight market saw a 10 percent rise in demand last year and Boeing has captured more than 100 orders and commitments for production and conversion this year.

    "We are extremely honored that Volga-Dnepr Group and CargoLogicHolding have once again placed their trust on Boeing's freighter family to carry their business into the future. We look forward to expanding our relationship with our great partners and delivering new freighters to them for many years to come," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes' president and chief executive officer, Kevin McAllister.

    CargoLogicAir, which was set up in 2015, operates mainly out of Stansted airport, north east of London.

    Related:

    Boeing Unveils Hypersonic Plane Concept That Flies From NYC to London in 2 Hours
    Boeing Refuses to Deliver Any Aircraft to Iran Amid US Sanctions Threat
    The Tragic Fate of Ukraine's Antonov, Once a Legendary Name in Aeronautics
    Russian Air Transport Group Volga-Dnepr Agrees to Buy 20 Boeing Freighters
    Tags:
    planes, cargo, Boeing 747, Boeing 777, Boeing, United States, Ukraine, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse