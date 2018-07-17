Register
18:45 GMT +317 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    This file photo taken on March 12, 2017 shows an Panamanian tanker docking at the platform of the oil facility in the Khark Island, on the shore of the Gulf

    Europe Loses $10 Bln Due to Export Cuts to Iran Amid Sanctions Threat – Envoy

    © AFP 2018 / ATTA KENARE
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 02

    After Washington's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May, other signatories, including France, Germany and the EU, have reaffirmed their commitment to the JCPOA, and are trying to shield European companies operating in Iran from US secondary sanctions.

    Europe has already lost 10 billion dollars (about 8.5 billion euros) in damages from the reduction of exports to the Iranian market, Austrian Ambassador to Tehran Stefan Schulz was quoted by Iran's Shana news network as saying.

    Speaking at a meeting of foreign business representatives, Schulz signaled the EU's willingness to bolster relations with Iran and continue buying oil from the Islamic Republic.

    READ MORE: Ex-US Envoy: Vienna Talks on Iran Sanctions May Escalate Global Trade War

    He also singled out Tehran's clear-cut strategy to grapple with Washington's exit from the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

    Schulz's statement came as EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said that EU members have activated the so-called blocking statute, a law which will help European countries recover damages from US sanctions and nullify any court ruling against them.

    Referring to the JCPOA, Mogherini stressed that the EU "will continue to do all we can to try and prevent this deal from being dismantled," but doubted that "the efforts are going to be enough." 

    READ MORE: Iran May Block Oil Transit Via Strait of Hormuz if US Levies Sanctions — IRGC

    EU countries have been working hard to protect their companies operating in Iran since President Trump's decision to pull out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

    The spate of measures to circumvent US sanctions includes direct money transfers to Iran’s central bank. The step would bypass the US financial system and allow European companies to repay Iran for oil exports and repatriate Iranian funds in Europe to avoid US penalties.

    READ MORE: Iran Finds Alternative Way to Fund Energy Sector Amid US Sanctions Threat

    At the same time, an array of European companies, including French oil group Total and carmaker PSA, have already announced their plans to wrap up their business in Iran.

    Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said that Washington may consider granting relief to some countries from economic sanctions that will be imposed on Iran's oil exports in November. 

    READ MORE: Iran: Europe Must Compensate Tehran if US Reimposes Nuclear Sanctions

    Hasán Rohani, presidente de Irán
    © REUTERS / President.ir
    Iran: EU Package on Extending Nuclear Deal 'Disappointing'
    He also warned against misinterpreting such an approach, saying that any oil deals with Iran will violate US sanctions on Tehran when they come into force.

    On May 8, US President Donald Trump announced that his country would exit the Iran nuclear deal. In addition, Trump decided to reinstate the previously-lifted sanctions on Iran, including the secondary ones, which target other countries for doing business with Iran.

    According to the US Treasury Department, following a wind-down period, three different rounds of sanctions will be imposed on Iran in the coming months. They are scheduled for August 6, November 4 and November 5, respectively.

    Related:

    Trump: US to Go Ahead With Sanctions Against Companies Doing Business With Iran
    Trump's Lawyer: Iran 'Regime' Will Collapse Soon, US to Impose More Sanctions
    Iran Looks Into Options to Evade US Sanctions, Ensure Steady Oil Export
    US Admits Oil Prices May Go Up When Iran Sanctions Kick In
    Tags:
    market, sanctions, exports, damages, Iran nuclear deal, EU, United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse