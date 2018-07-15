Ireland Plans to Move Oil Reserves From UK Over Brexit - Reports

In total, Ireland has 1.5 million tons of oil reserves, with about a third of them located overseas, the report said.
However, the oil reserves are not the biggest problem in regards to Brexit from the Irish point of view. The border issue has become a "stumbling block" for Brexit, as a majority of voters in Northern Ireland voted to remain in the European Union.
London has been in talks with Brussels on how to avoid a “hard” Irish border, with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) reportedly stating that it wants the region to be treated like the rest of the United Kingdom.
