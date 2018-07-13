Register
17:19 GMT +313 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Coinsquare

    Canada Cryptocurrency Exchange Expands to Asia Amid Japan's Rigid Policies

    © Photo: Coinsquare/facebook
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Canadian Coinsquare, a trading platform hugely popular with cryptocurrency enthusiasts across the North American country, appears to be fully aware of what precautions a virtual assets business has to take while operating in Japan in light of a recent crack-down by its financial governing body on the heels of the headline-making Coincheck theft.

    Toronto-based exchange Coinsquare announced this week that it had clinched a deal with DLTa21, commonly referred to as a “global blockchain investment bank,” to launch a centralized cryptocurrency exchange in Japan.

    Coinsquare will provide the necessary infrastructure for a joint project with the investment bank DLTa21, which has offices both in Canada and Japan, and make sure that the new exchange meets all the local regulations.

    Otaku Coin
    © Photo: Facebook / Otaku Coin
    Cryptocurrency Goes Big in Japan: All You Have to Do Is Watch Anime

    'Unique Japanese Market'

    "Working with a world-leading investment firm like DLTA 21 to bring a safe, secure, easy digital currency buying and trading experience to Japan is a thrilling next step in Coinsquare’s mission," said Cole Diamond, Coinsquare CEO, in a statement, adding that “Japan is a unique market” for the cryptocurrency platform to offer its extensive capabilities.

    READ MORE: India's Congress Party Demands Probe into ‘Mega Bitcoin Scam' by Ruling BJP

    The new trading platform is to see the light of day under the brand DLTa21X if approved by Japan’s regulatory bodies and is expected to provide the Japanese with highly innovative ways to trade reliable digital assets via a safe and user-friendly interface with a helpful customer service.

    Bike
    CC0
    'Crypto Bikes Made by Combining Two Passions – Bitcoin and E-Bikes' – Co-Founder

    Meanwhile, alongside Japan’s increasing interest in decentralized applications based on the distribute ledger technology, the Asian nation accounts for most of the international Bitcoin trading, according to CCN, with the flagship coin hitting its stride since 2008, when an anonymous developer called Satoshi Nakamoto first introduced the Bitcoin whitepaper. With this in mind, DLTa21 is committed to offering Japan’s roughly 3.5 million cryptocurrency exchange client base first-class security and facilitate trading proper.

    Coinsquare's Ambitious Plans

    Meanwhile, Coinsquare is stepping up efforts to go public on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Separately, it earlier announced plans to hold an initial public offering (IPO) this September, hoping to raise as much as $120 million in funds to further cover its expansion efforts in the US and UK, rivaling the currently dominant Coinbase.

    In January, Diamond told Bloomberg in an interview that the American and British markets “are next” on their agenda.

    "We believe that we will be a strong competitor to Coinbase and other exchanges in the US by the end of the year," he summed up. 

    Coinbase, interestingly, also announced plans to go east last month, as it opened an office on Japanese soil and engaged in negotiations with the country’s major financial regulator, the Financial Services Agency (FSA).

    The FSA has been increasingly on alert in wake of an infamous hack at the Tokyo-based platform Coincheck, which resulted in a massive $530 million theft of NEM tokens in January.  To battle and prevent similar  money laundering practices, the regulators have since then introduced a new all-embracing policy aimed at a more profound control over currencies, offering “a high level of anonymity in transactions,” namely monero, zcash and dash.

    Related:

    Major South Korean Exchange Reportedly Hacked, Bitcoin's Price Takes Nosedive
    'Crypto Bikes Made by Combining Two Passions – Bitcoin and E-Bikes' – Co-Founder
    Scam Again? Research Finds Bitcoin's Value May Have Been Artificially Inflated
    Bitcoin Price Takes Nosedive as S Korean Exchange Loses 30% of Coins in Hack
    Tags:
    fraud, theft, economy, state regulation, regulations, cryptocurrency exchange, digital coin markets, digital economy, bitcoin, cryptocurrency, Coinsquare, Coinbase, Coincheck Inc, Satoshi Nakamoto, Japan, Tokyo, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 7-13
    This Week in Pictures: July 7-13
    Agent Trumpsky
    Agent Trumpsky
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse