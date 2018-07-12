China Forces Yuan Lower Amid Trade Dispute With US

The People's Bank of China set the average exchange rate at 6.6726 yuan per dollar, up 492 points from Wednesday.
Chinese commerce ministry responded to the move by saying that it would take retaliatory measures if Washington imposes the tariffs on Chinese goods "to protect the state's major interests as well as the core interests of its people." Beijing also said that it was shocked by Washington's trade actions, stressing that "the actions of the United States harm China, the entire world but its country as well."
