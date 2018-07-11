Beijing Vows to Respond if US Imposes Additional Tariffs on Chinese Goods

Chinese commerce ministry said that it was shocked by Washington's trade actions and that it would respond if US imposes additional tariffs on some $200 billion in Chinese goods, that US President Donald Trump administration revealed on Tuesday, noting that the tariffs were completely unacceptable.

"The Chinese party is shocked by the US actions… In order to protect the state's major interests as well as the core interests of its people, the Chinese government, as in the past, will have to take the necessary countermeasures," the ministry said in a statement.

"The actions of the United States harm China, the entire world but its country as well, such an irrational behaviour cannot enjoy authority and trust," the statement read further.

Trump administration announced earlier that it would be imposing 10 percent tariffs, which is an add-on to the US government's previous tariffs that went into effect past Friday.

The tariffs introduced by Washington will have to go through a two-month review process to allow the US public to offer their comments on the matter.

Earlie, US Customs started to charge 25 percent import duties on 818 types of Chinese products valued at $34 billion, following the decision announced by the Office of the United States Trade Representative in June.