Register
19:59 GMT +310 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    First production model of Tesla Model 3 out the assembly line is seen in this undated handout photo from Tesla Motors.

    Only the First Chapter: Tesla Raises EV Prices in China Amid Trade War With US

    © REUTERS / Handout
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 40

    US President Donald Trump’s protectionist economic policies triggered a trade war with China and the EU. Beijing has already imposed retaliatory tariffs against US exports, and there’s no indication the trade war will let up anytime soon.

    American electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has hiked the prices of its model range available in the Chinese market, making the California-based firm the first car manufacturer to be hit by the ongoing trade war, Deutsche Welle reported on Tuesday.

    The price of its top of the range Model X was increased by around 20 percent to 1.57 million Yuan (around $240,000 at the current CNY/USD exchange rate), up from 1.32 million ($200,000) prior to the tariffs.

    READ MORE: US-China 'Trade Skirmishes' Could Become a Global Trade War — Specialist

    "It's only the first chapter of this story," IHS Markit analyst James Chao said in a report, warning that other manufacturers are likely to be equally affected by the tariffs unless they can circumvent them, potentially by transferring production, or at least some operational functions, to China.

    China is a key market for Tesla and carmakers in general, with the Chinese market accounting for 20 percent of Tesla’s turnover in 2017.

    As the company produces all of its vehicles in California, it is unable to bypass the tariffs, while others may be able to do so if they have existing production facilities in China, or can swiftly relocate production there.

    Tesla is actively looking to set up a factory in China, but is yet to receive permission from Beijing.

    A joint venture (JV) agreement with a local firm is another option, but Tesla is likely to only employ such a deal as a last resort, as CEO Elon Musk doesn’t want to share the company’s intellectual property.

    A new BMW X4 vehicle is unveiled during a news conference at the BMW manufacturing plant in Greer, S.C., March 28, 2014
    © AP Photo / Chuck Burton
    Germany's BMW Issues Warning to Beijing Amid US-China Trade Row
    Earlier this week, BMW announced it would be hiking the price of its US-manufactured cars in the Chinese market due to Beijing’s tariffs, which were imposed in retaliation to Donald Trump’s similar trade protectionist measures.

    Washington’s tariffs rendered Chinese exports less competitive in the US market, and Beijing has now followed suit.

    READ MORE: Analyst on China Tariffs Cuts for Asian Countries: 'There Will Be More'

    Related:

    Ford Europe CEO Rolls Over Tesla Founder Musk on Twitter, Gets Trolled
    Tesla CEO Informs Staff of Attempted 'Sabotage,' Sensitive Data Leak by Employee
    ‘Extraordinarily Unusual’: Tesla Reacts to LA Car Fire
    Tesla Model S Catches Fire on Santa Monica Blvd
    Tags:
    electric vehicles, tariffs, US-China trade war, Tesla, US government, World Trade Organization (WTO), Elon Musk, Donald Trump, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse