Switzerland Launches Dispute at WTO Against ‘Unjustified’ US Metal Tariffs

Switzerland has issued a complaint to the World Trade Organization (WTO) against US metal tariffs and became organization's eighth member launching such an appeal.
"From Switzerland's point of view, the additional duties, which according to the U.S. have been introduced to protect national security, are unjustified," the Swiss economy ministry' statement reads.
According to the WTO rules, Washington now has 60 days to settle the dispute. When the deadline expires, Switzerland will be entitled to ask the organization to transfer the case to the panel of judges.
READ MORE: UK-EU Free Trade May Prompt Mini-TTIP With US, Joining China Silk Road – Journo
The EU heavily criticized Washington's move and in response, unanimously approved a set of retaliatory tariffs against a variety of US products, including whiskey and motorcycles.
All comments
Show new comments (0)