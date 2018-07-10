Switzerland Launches Dispute at WTO Against ‘Unjustified’ US Metal Tariffs

Washington's decision to introduce duties on steel and aluminium imports has prompted bitter resentment in Europe and put the transatlantic partners on the verge of a trade war.

Switzerland has issued a complaint to the World Trade Organization (WTO) against US metal tariffs and became organization's eighth member launching such an appeal.

"From Switzerland's point of view, the additional duties, which according to the U.S. have been introduced to protect national security, are unjustified," the Swiss economy ministry' statement reads.

According to the WTO rules, Washington now has 60 days to settle the dispute. When the deadline expires, Switzerland will be entitled to ask the organization to transfer the case to the panel of judges.

A major row between the transatlantic partners emerged when the United States in March imposed a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports. Although the tariffs on Canada, Mexico and the European Union, as well as several other states, had initially been suspended, Washington eventually removed the exemption on May 31.

The EU heavily criticized Washington's move and in response, unanimously approved a set of retaliatory tariffs against a variety of US products, including whiskey and motorcycles.