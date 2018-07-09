Register
21:04 GMT +309 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (R) meets India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tehran, Iran May 23, 2016.

    US Sanctions on Iran: India Weighs in on 'National Interest'

    © REUTERS / President.ir
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Indian officials are scheduled to discuss at length the US sanctions on Iran with a delegation of US experts, which is expected to arrive in New Delhi on July 16.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India's minister of petroleum and natural gas, Dharmendra Pradhan, has stated that the country's requirement will be the deciding factor before any steps are taken in line with the US sanctions on Iran. Pradhan added that there was no contradiction within the government and that it would make a decision before the US sanctions are implemented, i.e., November 4.

    READ MORE: India Moves to Use National Currency in Oil Trade With Iran – Reports

    "There is no contradiction in our thinking on any issues. We will first ensure that our energy demands are met. Priority will be given to national interest," said Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, as quoted by Business Line.

    This Nov. 17, 2007, file photo, shows a portion of the Tehran oil refinery, in Tehran, Iran
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi, File
    India Should Continue Importing Iranian Crude Despite US Sanctions - Analysts
    India is Iran's second-largest buyer and the latter's share in India's import volumes stands at 10.4 percent in the current financial year.

    "We will first look at our national interest. India's energy basket has multiple sources now. Our focus will be to see that our requirement is not affected, and to ensure this, we will do what we have to do. But, we will also keep a watch on global geopolitics," Pradhan said. 

    The statement comes after The Tehran Times, in a scathing attack on the Indian government, criticized the flip-flop policy and blamed New Delhi for turning its back on a promise made by the minister of external affairs, Sushma Swaraj, a few weeks ago. Swaraj had rebuked the Trump administration and declared that India would not recognize sanctions unilaterally imposed by any entity other than the United Nations. 

    READ MORE: India Not Bound to Abide by US Sanctions — Foreign Minister

    "A few days ago, less than a month after Swaraj's statement, India buckled under the overwhelming U.S. pressure, betraying national interest and confirming its status as a pygmy, rather than a giant," The Tehran Times wrote in a recent article.

    The Indian government has indicated that it will make a decision on crude imports from Iran after discussing the issue with the Trump administration. Besides expecting some kind of waiver from the US, the Narendra Modi government is also examining options such as stepping up its rupee-rial arrangement for oil imports from Iran.

    Related:

    India to Open Chabahar Port by 2019 Despite US Sanctions on Iran
    'Grouping of Russia, China, India, Iran to Have Lots of Internal Demand for Oil'
    India, Iran Discuss Banking Process, Rupee-Rial Trade to Withstand US Sanctions
    US Sanctions on Iran Puts India in Catch-22 Situation
    Tags:
    oil, national interests, geopolitics, sanctions, Trump administration, Dharmendra Pradhan, Sushma Swaraj, India, Iran, United States, Tehran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse