Merkel: EU Ready to Discuss Tariffs With US, May Take Retaliatory Measures

According to Merkel, Europe is ready to discuss the issue of import tariffs with the United States, but it also reserves the right to take retaliatory measures against Washington.
"We are ready to talk with the US, we must try to reach an agreement, otherwise we will have to take measures, as we did in connection with the steel and aluminum duties," she said.
Merkel also noted that Europe was concerned about a possible trade war between Washington and Beijing.
"The consequences of imposing duties by the US and China will be felt by all parties, including German companies," the chancellor added.
READ MORE: EU Warns US Against Car Tariffs, Response Could Affect $294 Bln in US Exports
The EU heavily criticized Washington's move and in response, unanimously approved a set of retaliatory tariffs against a variety of US products, including whiskey and motorcycles.
All comments
Show new comments (0)