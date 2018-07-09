Register
13:14 GMT +309 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Financial Markets Fall Wall Street

    Over 30% of Global Wealth Funds to Reduce Stock Holdings Amid Trade Woes

    © AP Photo/ Richard Drew
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Top international money managers are expecting that a downturn in the global exchange in capital, goods, services and workforce could cripple stock markets worldwide, suggesting other investment opportunities might be in focus over the coming years.

    Kristian Rouz — A new report finds that roughly one-third of the world's most prominent sovereign wealth funds are cutting their exposure to equity markets amidst concerns of disruptions in global trade. Money managers are concerned the impending realignment in the global supply chains could have harmful near-to-medium-term effects on some of the most popular stocks.

    Asset management company Invesco released a study examining the possible effects of trade tensions between the US and Mainland China, as well as its other major trade partners. The study revealed that a significant share of wealth funds have either commenced or are planning to reduce their stock holdings over the next three years.

    READ MORE: Eurozone Economy Slows Amidst Stronger Euro, Stock Market Volatility

    Fund managers say stocks might underperform over that period compared to other types of investment assets, including those outside the financial sector. They cited their expectations of robust domestic growth across the advanced economies and some emerging markets, coupled with fears of the so-called "trade wars."

    "Equities had a good run last year, but this hasn't caused investors to change their long-term expectations — they think returns going forward will be tough," Alex Millar of Invesco said, commenting on the report.

    Stock valuations typically reflect the overall company performance, which includes quarterly earnings, operational profitability, assets at hand, as well as liabilities and exposure to risk. Whilst corporate earnings are expected to grow amid the expectations of a broader economic acceleration over the coming three years, the risk component could hold back the gains in stock values.

    Invesco's report questioned 126 money managers in both the private and central bank sectors, who oversee a total of $17 trln in assets — which is commensurate with the total US GDP.

    The researchers found that the funds' equity holdings have surpassed bonds this year, with the total share of stocks in their portfolios rising to 33 percent from 29 percent in 2017. This is a positive development, as investing in bonds is a preferable strategy during recessions or heightened expectations of such.

    READ MORE: IMF Chief: Stock Market Turmoil Not a Major Concern

    However, only 40 percent of fund managers said they are happy with the current state of affairs in the global markets and economy. 35 percent said they would reduce their stock holdings in the years to come.

    Investors said geopolitical risks and the currently overvalued stock markets across the globe are adding to their concern of trade wars.

    Not in China, however, where the governmental debt market is experiencing an influx of investment. This comes despite China's huge burden of corporate and provincial debt, which is ultimately guaranteed by the central government in Beijing — and investors see it as a sign of longer-term stability.

    "Markets with a deep onshore investor base will be better insulated from swings in foreign portfolio flows," Jennifer Kusuma of Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ) said.

    The International Monetary Fund in Washington, D.C.
    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    'Everybody Loses in a Protracted Trade War': IMF Urges Working Together to Reduce Trade Barriers
    Invesco's report also found that some 61 percent of investors believe stocks are currently overvalued, as the recent stock rally in the US has far outpaced the economic acceleration in that country.

    Meanwhile, 65 percent of investors have expressed a growing interest in the private-sector lending industry. This comes despite the rising central bank interest rates around the world.

    Investors believe that the ultra-low unemployment in the US, the UK, the Eurozone, and beyond will boost consumer purchasing power and demand for loans — regardless of the interest.

    "Also, since the financial crisis, a lot of banks have pulled back from lending, which provided an opportunity for private credit funds to fill that gap," Invesco's Millar stressed.

    However, overall volumes of foreign direct investments (FDI) worldwide are expected to face significant downward pressure until the trade-related uncertainty fades. Chinese investments in the US have fallen by a massive 92 percent amidst the Trump administration's Section 301 probe.

    Some investors have suggested that the expected downturn in global mass-migration will also squeeze international money flows, as fewer migrants would send money home in the years to come.

    Invesco's report also suggested that the rise in equity investment over the past year was likely temporary, as money managers sought to park their money instead of cashing out — not least due to the unpredictable fluctuations of currency FX rates — whilst looking for investment opportunities elsewhere.

    Related:

    IMF Extends $50Bln Lifeline to Argentina
    'Fiscal Vulnerabilities, Tighter Credit Conditions' Growing in Arab States - IMF
    IMF Warning of Global Inflation: Money Losing Value? - 'US Will Be Hit First'
    Tags:
    stock exchange, market economy, United States, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse